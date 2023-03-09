ADVERTISEMENT

MHA gives nod to Puducherry government to present full-Budget

March 09, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Ministry of Home Affairs has given approval to Puducherry government to present a full Budget having an outlay of ₹11,600 crore for the next fiscal. 

The territorial administration has received a communication from the MHA on late Thursday evening approving the outlay presented by the Puducherry government, a highly-placed source told The Hindu

The Centre’s nod has paved the way for the government to present a full-Budget on March 13. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget on Monday morning.

