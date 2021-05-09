MGR statue partially damaged

TIRUCHI:

09 May 2021 16:16 IST

A portion of a statue of AIADMK founder and former chief minister M.G. Ramachandran installed in 1995 at Marakkadai area in the city was found damaged on Sunday morning, causing consternation among AIADMK cadre.

Partymen petitioned the police demanding arrest of those responsible for the damage. Police sources said the right wrist portion of MGR's statue made of cement had fallen.

Led by former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, AIADMK cadre demanded scrutiny of video footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity, and appropriate action.

Police personnel from the Gandhi Market station arrived at the spot and assured follow-up action. A formal complaint was lodged by the AIADMK members thereafter.