MGR statue partially damaged in Cuddalore district

Bhuvanagiri MLA A. Arunmozhithevan rushed to the spot and lodged a police complaint

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
October 14, 2022 13:06 IST

AIADMK cadres in front of the damaged statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran at Maruthathur near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district on October 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A life-size statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran installed at Maruthathur near Tittagudi in the district was found damaged on Friday morning causing consternation among AIADMK cadre. Police said the left hand of the statue made of cement was found broken.

According to the police, the statue was covered with grill and the front portion of the grill was recently opened to clean the statue ahead of the anniversary of AIADMK’s founding on October 17.

Locals found the left hand of the statue broken and alerted the police. On information, AIADMK cadres led by Bhuvanagiri MLA A. Arunmozhithevan rushed to the spot and lodged a complaint with the police.

