MGR memorial in Kerala to be opened on Feb. 26

Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam will inaugurate a memorial for former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in the late leader’s hometown of Vadavannur in Palakkad on February 26, former Chennai Mayor and Manidhaneyam Free IAS Academy founder Saidai S. Duraisamy said here on Sunday.

The academy had spent nearly ₹1 crore to build the memorial for the actor-turned-politician. It took up the work over a year ago following media reports that the house where MGR grew up was in a dilapidated condition and surrounded by bushes.

The academy contacted the family of MGR’s elder brother M.G. Chakrapani, took their permission and started renovation by building new structures while retaining the old charm.

The academy had also installed busts of MGR and his parents, built an anganwadi (day care centre for children), developed a ground and planned to build a library, conference room and a few other facilities so that the place would not only be a memorial but also a centre for preparing youth and women for competitive examinations and employment.

The memorial would have photographs of MGR, audio tapes of the 136 films in which he acted, and almost all the books that were written on him.

It would also showcase the initiatives the AIADMK founder took during his chief ministership.

Mr. Duraisamy said the objective was to make it a place of pilgrimage for MGR’s fans. He said he had invited Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues for the inauguration and they were likely to pay a visit in the days to come.

Asked about the State government’s contribution to the memorial, he said the academy had fully funded it and did not want to turn it into a political issue.