MGR Educational and Research Institute cancels entrance exam

CHENNAI

14 July 2020 16:14 IST

The MGR Educational and Research Institute (deemed to be University) has cancelled the All India MGR Engineering Entrance Examination for admission to its engineering courses, for the academic year 2020-21.

The University will admit students to all engineering courses based on class 12 marks or its equivalent examinations, the institution said. Weightage will be given to the scores obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination, according to the registrar. The details of all the courses offered and eligibility criteria, are available at www.drmgrdu.ac.in. For further clarifications, call 74012 20777/21777 or 78239 44325/44326.

