MGNREGA workers to restore 21 ponds in Tiruvannamalai

Women enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGAS) will be roped in to complete the rejuvenation of 21 ponds on girivalam path near Arunachaleswarar temple here in the coming days. The restoration project is being carried out by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu launched a mass cleaning drive, in the presence of Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, as part of the restoration.

DRDA officials said that each pond would be desilted and deepened to a depth of five metres. This would help to store floodwater from the hills during monsoon.

The inlets in these ponds will be revamped for free flow of floodwater from storm water drains. This will also help to increase the ground water level up to a three km radius in its vicinity, the officials said.

Each pond covers about three acres, are 20-25 ft deep with 30 granite steps on all sides.

Most of the waterbodies have inlets of storm water drains and other water channels to discharge floodwater. The drive was aimed at clearing garbage clogging the drains and channels.

“Rejuvenation of the ponds helps women workers under the scheme to get regular work. Most of the workers are from farming villages near the town,” S. Arunachalam, Block Development Officer (Tiruvannamalai), told The Hindu.

Each restored pond will be fenced off to ensure visitor’s safety and to prevent them from dumping wastes into the waterbody. Solar-powered LED lights and boards carrying information on the pond’s history will also be installed.

At present, the DRDA, Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), and Revenue Department have ponds within the town limits including the girivalam path.

Of the total 178 ponds, 106 belongs to the Revenue Department, 49 to HR&CE and 23 to DRDA.