HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MGNREGA worker’s house burgled, gold jewelleries stolen in Tiruvannamalai

September 14, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from a house that belonged to a woman worker under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on Pillaiyar Koil street in Perumbakkam village near Tiruvannamalai town.

Police said that along with her three daughters, N. Pookavanam, 65, a widow, left her house around 7.30 a.m. for work to deepen a community pond in the village under the MGNREGA scheme. Most of the women in the street have been engaged under the scheme for various infrastructure works in the village by panchayat officials. As many women went to work, most of the houses on the street were locked.

When Pookavanam returned home with her daughters in the afternoon, she saw the lock at the main door broken. As she entered her house, household items and belongings were scattered throughout the house. The cupboard was broken, and valuables went missing. Based on the alert, Tiruvannamalai Taluk police reached the spot and took fingerprints. A case has been registered.

Initial inquiry revealed that of the 30 houses on the stretch, the burglary happened only at Pookavanam’s house, as one of her two sons, N. Arul, sends money regularly to her. Along with his family, Arul has settled in Dubai (UAE) for many years and has been supporting his mother since then. Further investigation is on, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.