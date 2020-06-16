MGNREGA work suspended in Aruppukottai over appointment of persons to be field in-charge

Aruppukottai

16 June 2020 15:00 IST

The two appointees belong to the Scheduled Caste, but officials allege that the suspension is to do with a disagreement between the Panchayat president and vice president

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme is seen as the best available solution to the loss of jobs among the rural masses during the COVID-19 threat. However, jobs that would have benefited around 200 persons every day in Kovilankulam panchayat near here have remained suspended for the last one week, over the appointment of two persons as field in-charge.

While the two appointees belonged to the Scheduled Caste, officials said that this had nothing to do with the suspension of work. Officials alleged that there was a disagreement between the Panchayat president, P. Balasubramanian and vice president, R. Gopal.

The president said that he got representations from the SC community members that they should be given an opportunity to become field in-charge -- the person who supervises the work done by every registered worker.

“I made two persons – one from Kovilankulam and another from Karisalkulam as field in-charge and based on my recommendation, the Block Development Officer appointed S. Kala and I. Sindhuja,” Mr. Balasubramanian said.

However, the vice president, R. Gopal, said that he, along with a majority of members in the nine-member council, objected to the president unilaterally appointing both the field in-charges. “We insisted that the vice-president should also have a say in the appointment. One of them should be my nominee,” he added.

Meanwhile, the deputy block development officer held talks with the president and other councillors that failed to break the deadlock. Consequently, the work has suffered and at least 200 persons have lost their job that would fetch them around ₹180 wages a day.

“We are not against people belonging to any particular caste becoming the field in charge. But we want equal representation for the vice president,” Mr. Gopal, said.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been submitted to the Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, seeking his intervention in this issue.