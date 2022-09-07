MGM Healthcare to open new cancer institute this year

Hospital planning to invest ₹500 crore to set up cancer care facilities in other places

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 07, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M.A. Raja, director, Oncology Services, and chairman of Medical Services Board, MGM Healthcare, presenting a potted plant to a young cancer survivor at the launch of the MGM Cancer Institute logo, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

ADVERTISEMENT

MGM Cancer Institute, a 150-bed facility constructed by MGM Healthcare here at a cost of around ₹150 crore, will become operational later this year.

Addressing the media after unveiling the logo of the institute coming up in Nungambakkam, Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said the group planned to invest another ₹500 crore in the next two or three years to set up dedicated cancer care facilities in other places.

He said the group decided to open a comprehensive cancer centre in view of the sharp rise in the number of cancer patients. “We aim to dispel the fear of cancer with our expertise, technology, positivity, stories of hope and most importantly compassion,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from providing preventive to palliative care, he said the MGM Cancer Institute would focus on cutting edge research. He said the hospital would offer affordable cancer treatment.

M.A. Raja, director, Oncology Services, and chairman of Medical Services Board, MGM Cancer Institute, said the treatment for cancer had improved significantly compared treatment for any other diseases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that the new institute would have all the advanced treatment options for cancer. Pointing out that there was negativity and fear associated with cancer, Dr. Raja said every aspect of the new institute, right from its architecture to treatment, had been planned in such a way to offer hope and positivity to cancer patients and their families.

A soft launch of the new institute was expected in late October. It would become fully operational by late December, the hospital said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
Chennai
cancer
private health care
hospital and clinic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app