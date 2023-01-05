HamberMenu
MGM Healthcare doctors set right severe spine deformity in teenager after 18-hour surgery

The 16-year-old boy had to battle psychological issues along with his spine deformity which he had since the age of 10; he could not even lay down straight because of hunchback

January 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Experts at MGM Healthcare performed an 18-hour spine deformity correction surgery over two days on a teenager who had an abnormal curvature of the spine. The condition, called kyphoscoliosis, is an excessive sideway and backward curvature usually seen in adults.

The condition set in when the patient was 10 and kept growing and became very pronounced in the last three years, making it difficult for him to carry on with his day-to-day activities, an MGM press release said. The 16-year-old patient was unable to even lay down flat due to the hunchback, according to doctors.

The release said while curves more than 10 degrees are considered abnormal, in this case the boy was brought with more than 100-degree curvature. The boy, who weighed just 24 kg, had to battle psychological issues along with his severe spine deformity.

“The patient needed two surgical procedures on two consecutive days under the same anesthesia. On the first day of the procedure, the spine was approached anteriorly (from the front). We opened the chest to loosen up the curve by doing discectomies, this procedure lasted eight hours. On the second day, the spine was approached posteriorly and the spine corrective surgery using rods and screws was performed for 10 hours,” Vijayaraghavan, Senior Consultant, Institute of Neuro Sciences and Spinal Disorders at MGM Healthcare, said.

Dr. Vijayaraghavan said paralysis, respiratory complications and prolonged treatment in the ICU were some of the risks involved in the surgery. Doctors adopted a multi-disciplinary approach to the procedure to eliminate these risks, he added.

