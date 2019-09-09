Mettur water level at 120.83 ft

The water level at the Mettur dam stood at 120.83 feet on Sunday, even as officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Departments remained on high alert.

The outflow from the Stanley reservoir was 60,000 cusecs at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The inflow into the dam was 70,000 cusecs and the stored capacity of water was 94,798 mcft. The inflow at Biligundlu had been reducing since the early hours of Sunday, and stood at 68,000 cusecs at 8 p.m.

The dam attained the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 ft at 12.55 p.m. on Saturday. However, Revenue Department officials said there was no need to panic. The officials said the residents of villages in low-lying areas were being alerted by Village Administrative Officers. They said they expected a flood situation to occur only if the outflow exceeded one lakh cusecs. Namakkal Collector M. Asia Mariam issued a flood warning on Saturday night, considering the steady outflow of water from the dam. The district administration advised the people not to venture into the river. It also advised villagers in vulnerable areas, especially in Komarapalayam, Mohanur, Pallipalayam and Paramathi Vellur, to be ready for exigencies and to shift to safer places or relief camps when instructed.

VAOs visited these villages and issued alerts using tom-tom drums.