Mettur Surplus Water Scheme to kick off in March-April: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the foundation stone for the ambitious Mettur Surplus Water Scheme will be laid in March-April.

“The Mettur Surplus Water Scheme will be implemented at a cost of ₹615 crore and a G.O has been issued in this regard. Agreements will be finalised in two-three months and the foundation stone will be laid in March-April. The project will be completed in a year,” he said.

The CM, along with Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, distributed welfare benefits and addressed petitions received under the Chief Minister’s Special Grievance Programme here.

Speaking at the event, he said linking Godavari and Cauvery rivers is his dream project. He added that once the project is realised, for 50 kilometres, lakes on both sides of the river, from Mettur to the Mayanur check dam, would be filled through lift irrigation. He said the project was under consideration by the Centre and work on developing the detailed project report was being carried out.

He said the government would definitely implement former CM Jayalalithaa’s dream project — the Cauvery-Gundar interlinking project — the foundation stone for which would be laid in July.

Across Tamil Nadu, 9,72,216 petitions were received under the special grievance scheme, he said, of which 5,11,186 were considered and 4,37,492 rejected.