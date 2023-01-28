Mettur dam’s surplus water discharge touches a record high this year

January 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Salem

In the current irrigation year, 472.6 TMC of surplus water has been discharged from the Mettur dam, breaking its previous record of 321 TMC that was let out during the irrigation year of 1961, 62 years ago.

Every year, water will be discharged from June 12 to January 28 (230 days) to irrigate the Cauvery delta. Based on the availability of water, the actual dates of discharge are subject to change. This year, due to the availability of water, the discharge began as early as May 24, 2022, and has continued for the past 249 days. Through this water, farmlands in districts such as Namakkal, Erode, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai benefited. The water discharged from Mettur dam was stopped at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Likewise, water for canal irrigation from Mettur dam is usually discharged between August 1 and December 15. However, due to the water availability, the discharge began on July 17, 2022 and ended on January 15 for this irrigation year.

According to Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, the Mettur dam is breaking many of its previous year’s records this year. For this irrigation year, the dam received 670 TMC of water due to heavy rain in its catchment areas, and a total of 682 TMC was discharged. Of this, 201 TMC was for delta irrigation, while 8.4 TMC was for canal irrigation. The remaining 472.6 TMC was discharged as surplus water from the dam.

The officials said that in the 89 years of the dam’s history, this is the highest amount of surplus water discharged, beating its previous record of 321 TMC that was let out during the irrigation year of 1961, 62 years ago. “This year, the Mettur dam was maintained at its full capacity of 120 ft for 136 days, over 100 ft for 361 days and the surplus water was discharged for 129 days,” they added.

On Saturday morning, the Mettur dam’s capacity stood at 103.87 ft against its total of 120 ft. The storage level stood at 69.94 TMC, against its full storage of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased from Friday’s 896 cusecs to 933 cusecs. The discharge into the Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was maintained at 6,000 cusecs.

As the dam has more than 100 ft of water, the WRD officials said for delta irrigation in the upcoming irrigation year, there would be no issue in discharging water on the customary date of June 12.