Mettur dam water to be released at 3 pm on July 28

Water from the Mettur dam is scheduled to be released at 3 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2024. A decision in this regard was arrived at during a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai earlier this morning. “Initially, the release would be at 12,000 cusecs and would be increased depending on the inflow.”

As water in the Mettur dam increased to 77.30 tmc taking the storage to 109.20 feet as on Sunday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting over releasing water in the Cauvery.

Surplus water from four major reservoirs in Karnataka was being discharged at 1.48 lakh cubic feet lakh per second. “As rains continued in the catchment areas of the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, the inflow is expected to continue for three more days,” an official release said.

Mr. Stalin also virtually interacted with District Collectors in the Cauvery delta region over the steps being taken over the release of water in their respective districts. He instructed them to ensure the storage in water bodies. As people were gathering along the banks of rivers due to Aadi festival, he instructed officials to ensure their safety.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present.

