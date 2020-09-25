Mettur Dam water level touches 100 feet

SALEM

25 September 2020

﻿

The water level at Mettur dam touched 100 feet against a Full Reservoir Level of 120 feet on Friday afternoon.

According to officials at the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam touched 100 ft around 12.20 p.m on Friday. On Friday morning, the water level at the dam was 99.62 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 64,340 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 35,000 cusecs of water. The discharge through the Cauvery river was 20,000 cusecs of water and 850 cusecs of water was discharged through the East-West canal.

