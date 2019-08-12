Mettur dam inflow likely to touch 2.4 lakh cusecs

With the inflow into the Mettur dam expected to rise to 2.4 lakh cusecs on Monday evening, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Sunday advised the officials concerned to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people living in the downstream areas.

The flow into Mettur dam on Sunday crossed 1 lakh cusecs.

In a press release, the CWC said the combined discharge of approximately 1.5 lakh cusecs of water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini dams in Karnataka would reach Mettur by Sunday night and the inflow is expected to touch 2.4 lakh cusecs on Monday evening.

According to officials, 1.7 lakhs cusecs of water from the KRS and 50,000 cusecs from the Kabini dam was released on Sunday evening, taking the combined release to 2.2 lakh cusecs of water.

At 8 p.m. the inflow at Hogenakkal was 1.80 lakh cusecs and 1,25,000 cusecs at the Mettur dam. The level in the Mettur dam was 73.6 ft, against its full capacity of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 35,873 mcft. The outflow from the dam was maintained at 1000 cusecs. Revenue officials said that they are monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautionary measures.

Officials said that police personnel have been deployed at coracle points in Mettur and people were prevented from fishing or venturing into the waters. Police issued warnings to villages in the area regarding the rising water level. Three teams of 38 personnel who have undergone disaster management training are in a ready state in case of an emergency.

In Hogenakkal, tourists have been banned from entering the falls area. According to officials, nearly 50 persons of various departments are involved in taking preventive measures in Dharmapuri. Officials said residents are being evacuated from low-lying areas and warnings being issued asking the public to move to safer places.

In Dharmapuri, Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anabazhagan and District Collector S. Malarvizhi reviewed the precautionary measures taken at Hogenekkal and nearby areas.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Anbazhagan visited areas like Oothumalai, Nadarkottai and Nagar Kovil.

As many as 12,000 turned up at the Mettur dam park to witness the increasing level of water in the dam.