Mettur dam attains Full Reservoir Level, surplus water released

SALEM

14 November 2021 14:17 IST

A flood warning was issued to district collectors of 11 districts, and people living along the banks of the Cauvery river and low-lying areas, were advised to move to safe places

The Mettur dam attained its Full Reservoir Level of 120 ft of water late on Saturday. The surplus water was released into the Cauvery river through Ellis Saddle surplus gates here, early on Sunday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam reached 120 ft at about 11.35 p.m. on Saturday for the 41st time. Following incessant rains, the inflow of water to the dam increased on Saturday. The surplus gates were raised, offering special pujas.

As of 8 a.m on Sunday, the stored capacity of water at the dam was 93,470 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 25,000 cusecs of water and 24,000 cusecs of water was released into the Cauvery river. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 150 cusecs of water. 16.8 mm rainfall was recorded at the dam.

The outflow from the dam was increased to 28,000 cusecs of water by 10.40 a.m. A total of 17,000 cusecs of water was discharged through the power houses and 11,000 cusecs of water was released through Ellis Saddle surplus gates.

A flood warning was issued to district collectors of 11 districts and people living along the banks of the Cauvery river and low-lying areas were advised to move to safe places.

By 12.30 p.m, the outflow from the dam was increased to 35,000 cusecs of water: 17,000 cusecs of water was discharged through power houses and 18,000 cusecs through surplus gates.