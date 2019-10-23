Mettur dam at full reservoir level thrice in three months

With water at Stanley Reservoir at Mettur reaching its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet at 6.15 a.m. on October 23, 22,500 cusecs is released through the dam power house and tunnel power house in Salem.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that this is the third time that the water is reaching FRL in the current year. Earlier, on September 7 and 24, the reservoir reached FRL, they said and added that the inflow is around 25,000 cusecs on October 23 morning.

Meanwhile, flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of River Cauvery and low lying areas in the districts of Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Perumbalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore. They were asked to move to safer place as there could be change in the discharge level based on increase in the inflow.

With inflow increased to 39,000 cusecs, the discharge also went up from 27,000 cusecs to 39,000 cusecs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.