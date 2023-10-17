HamberMenu
Metro Water signs MoU with German Water Partnership

October 17, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) M.R. Jaishankar, Executive Engineer, STP South/SI, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB); T.G. Vinay, IAS, MD, CMWSSB; Achim Fabig, Consul General – Mumbai, Federal Republic of Germany; Prof. Dr. S. Kanmani, Director, Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University; J. Jaikar Jesudas, Engineering Director, CMWSSB; Dr. Michael Kuhn, CEO, Kuhn GmbH

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Tuesday signed a MoU with the German Water Partnership for the joint development of a conceptual design for the upgrade of an existing wastewater treatment plant under local conditions in India, which will then serve as a show-case plant for adapted German wastewater technologies.

It will also be used for training purposes and capacity building, according to a press note.

This is an export initiative for climate protection supported by the Federal Ministry of Germany for Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety & Consumer Protection (BMUV).

The project contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN).

It addresses SDG 6, “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all”; with a deeper focus on SDG 6.3, “improvement of water quality, wastewater treatment, and reuse”; SDG 9, “build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation”; and SDG 4, “equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

In the first and current phase, engineering services at the level of feasibility study (or, in Indian terms, a DPR) are being rendered to CMWSSB.

The project is currently financed by the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

The local partners are CMWSSB and Anna University. The wastewater treatment plant to be refurbished in the second phase (implementation) is based in Chennai and has a capacity of 23 MLD.

The second phase will be structured and commence after the proper completion of the first and current phases.

