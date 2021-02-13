Metro stations on the north line sport vibrant designs

The 9 km stretch will open for the public from tomorrow

Commuters travelling through the corridors of north Chennai will find walls of Chennai Metro’s elevated stations sporting patterns in blue and white, unlike those in its phase I project that have a regular paint finish. The colourful 9 km phase I extension stretch will be open for the public from Sunday, with trains running every five minutes.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the stations were designed by ensuring that they do not obstruct the traffic flow through the dense areas. They said they attempted to design the stations keeping in mind the cultural attributes of the areas.

“The exteriors of the stations are designed artistically to add to the travel experience. Two types of graphic patterns have been provided throughout the line to break the monotony of the corridor running parallel to the Tiruvottiyur High Road. The shades of blue and white used in the elevated stations are inspired by CMRL’s logo,” an official said.

Since the stations will serve as landmarks, their exteriors have been given a vibrant look and this will also improve the travel experience of those passing through the stations, he said.

“Several colours have been used below the buildings to create a positive environment throughout the medians as well. All structural elements are painted in different colours to enable people living in the vicinity to identify the stations easily and differentiate between different structural elements while driving by the stations,” he added.

LED lights have been used in the signage so that passengers can identify stations.