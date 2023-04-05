HamberMenu
Methane project was not allowed till DMK was in power earlier, says Thangam Thennarasu

Minister counters the allegation of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami that it was Mr. Stalin who approved the methane project in 2011, when the DMK was in power

April 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Thangam Thennarasu

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday said that while the coal bed methane project was not allowed in Tamil Nadu as long as the DMK was in power earlier (2006-11), it was the AIADMK government (2011-21) that gave permission for all hydrocarbon projects in the State. 

Addressing the media, he countered the allegation of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami that it was Mr. Stalin who approved the methane project in 2011, when the DMK was in power. 

Mr. Thennarasu said the DMK government signed the memorandum of understanding for the project in January 2011, because the ₹3,500-crore project was expected to generate 1,500 jobs, besides revenue through Value Added Tax (VAT). 

“But the DMK government included a provision in the MoU for environmental impact assessment. When the farmers protested, the DMK government listened to their concerns, instead of unleashing repressive measures like the AIADMK government did. The fact remains that the licence for the project had expired even before the AIADMK cancelled it,” he said. 

Mr. Thennarasu pointed out that the provision included in the MoU for environmental impact assessment was one of the reasons for the cancellation of the project and the formation of a committee by the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

He recalled the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s assertion that no project that adversely affects the people would be implemented, and the promise made in the DMK’s manifesto that the methane project will not be implemented.

Mr. Thennarasu alleged that Mr. Palaniswami had indulged in mudslinging against the DMK government, even though it was the AIADMK regime that granted permission for all hydrocarbon projects. “It happened even though Mr. Palaniswami proclaims that he is a farmer. The government led by him was particular about a project in Neduvasal, and arrested farmers who opposed it,” he alleged.

