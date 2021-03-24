Tamil Nadu

Meteorological Department installs another rain gauge

The Meteorological Department has added one more automatic rain gauge to its observational network. It recently inaugurated a facility at YMCA College of Physical Education, Nandanam, as part of its efforts to provide localised weather forecasts.

The Department has already installed ARGs in educational institutions at Villivakkam and West Tambaram. The Department is also approaching more institutions for setting up the equipment. Expansion of observational network would help collate weather data from various parts of the city and provide accurate and localised weather forecasts, said officials.

On Tuesday, the Department also organised a webinar to review monsoons 2020 and also commemorate World Meteorological Day. While R.Venkatesan, Scientist G, National Institute of Ocean Technology spoke on ocean science for sustainable development and various projects, including buoy network of NIOT, N.Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre and B.Geetha, scientist-D highlighted about performance of Southwest and Northeast monsoon last year. The contribution of Chennai radar in tracking cyclones Nivar and Burevi was also discussed.

