Metaverse, Web 3.0 and other technologies to aid TN’s $1 Trillion economy by 2030

November 30, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Chennai

A thriving and a vibrant culture has been noticed across the broad spectrum of new age technologies including Metaverse, Web 3.0, Blockchain and others in Tamil Nadu, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and KPMG.

The report titled “Metaverse and web 3.0 opportunities in India – Nurturing Tamil Nadu’s growth ambitions through next-gen technologies” pointed out that all major Information Technology (IT) companies in Tamil Nadu are focusing big on Metaverse and Web 3.0 technologies via metaverse design, development, testing and support services along with XR, DLT, 5G, AI, IoT, quantum computing and blockchain.

The report, which was released by T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services at the first edition of TechNext 2022 - “Future of Tech Web 3.0” Conference organized by CII, quoted examples of how Tamil Nadu got its first virtual reality lab for education - Meta Kalvi on metaverse for government schools, how GuardianLink entered the NFT gaming space with the launch of its Web 3.0 cricket game, the Meta Cricket League (MCL).

The report also highlighted, ”Tamil Nadu to become a $1 Trillion economy by 2030, Metaverse, Web 3.0 and related technologies will help propel the overall GSDP by a couple of percentage points as they boost efficiencies via virtual display and merchandise opportunities”.

During the event, the IT Minister said, “Our Information Technology department is working towards introducing new policies and also revise current policies including our cyber policy to make it more relevant to industry. We would continue to explore the possibility of bringing policies aligned to Web 3.0 to support the startups and the overall technology ecosystem in the State. iTNT Hub, India’s First Emerging and DeepTech Innovation Network announced a few months back will be launched in the coming two to three months, he assured.

“The iTNT hub would have 13 different technology verticals when launched. We will make sure the entire 500 colleges across Tamil Nadu, with over half a million graduates will get to experiment, learn, and taste the life of an entrepreneur and maximize the possibilities of succeeding,” Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said.