Merit list for State, management quota seats in Tamil Nadu medical colleges to be released on July 2

The merit list for State and management quota seats in government and self-financing medical and dental colleges will be released on July 2, the Directorate Of Medical Education has announced. Counselling will tentatively be held from July 5 to 12 for government quota seats and for NRI and minority seats on July 15.

The first phase of counselling for management quota seats will be held on from July 16 to 18.

The Directorate of Medical Education has released the prospectus for admission to State quota seats in government and self-financing medical and dental colleges on its websites, tnmedicalselection.org and tnhealth.org.

The DME has created a separate registration process for government quota seats and for NRI/Management quota seats.

The DME began issuing online applications from 10 a.m. on Friday. The last date for online submission of applications is 5 p.m. on June 20 and the last date for receipt of filled-in downloaded online applications is 5 p.m. on June 21.

For special category and wards of I.R.T. employees, counselling will be held on July 4. The first phase of counselling for government quota seats will begin on July 5 and the second phase of counselling will depend on the schedule of All India Quota counselling.

Courses will commence on August 1. The admission process will close on Aug. 18.

The official websites of the DME are www.tnhealth.org and www.tnmedicalselection.org

Apart from the 24 government-run medical colleges, including the newly commissioned Karur Medical College, the ESIC medical college in Coimbatore and Chennai and the governmental dental college in the city, the TNEA facilitation centres for engineering admission in Tiruvarur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Virudhunagar and Cuddalore can be approached for assistance on registration and online application.