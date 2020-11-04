Merit list for medical counselling on November 16

304 seats reserved for students from government schools

Aspirants to MBBS and BDS courses in government and self-financing medical and dental colleges in the State must submit their applications by November 12. The Directorate of Medical Education announced the admission procedure on Tuesday.

According to the prospectus, the merit list will be released on November 16. The counselling will begin a couple of days after the release of the merit list.

This year, horizontal reservation will be provided to those who have studied in government, Corporation or Municipal schools from Class 6 to 12. A total of 304 seats are reserved for students under this category, said Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu.

The prospectus states that admissions under the State quota will “also include admissions as per the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to students of Government Schools Act, 2020 (Tamil Nadu Act No.34 of 2020).”

Candidates may approach facilitation centres in all government medical colleges and dental colleges, besides the ESIC Medical College, K.K. Nagar and Rajah Muthiah Medical and Dental colleges. TFCs have been set up in government engineering and arts and science colleges in the 11 districts without government medical colleges.

Those seeking admission under special category should fill up the required fields and submit their applications online. Such candidates must send in two copies of the required enclosures to the secretary, selection committee, Directorate of Medical Education.

Candidates who have studied in more than one government school must produce certificates from the current/last studied school and provide details of the schools studied earlier.

As many as 156 seats are reserved for special category candidates such as eminent sports persons, persons with disability and wards of ex-servicemen. A total of seven seats in medicine and one seat in dentistry are reserved for sports persons. Of the total seats, 5% (139) is reserved for persons with disabilities. Ten seats in government MBBS colleges and one in dental colleges are reserved for wards of ex-servicemen.

Selection secretary G. Selvarajan said in-person counselling was required, as candidates’ authenticity had to be scrutinised. “Verification will be diluted once they reach the colleges. We must verify their thumb impression and signature, and also get their iris scans done. There will be fewer candidates in the first round. Only one parent will be allowed in the counselling hall. We will provide every candidate and their parent hand sanitisers and masks and ensure adherence to physical distancing norms,” he said.

Dr. Narayana Babu said: “We are getting fingerprint data from the National Testing Agency for the first time. During counselling, we will use the candidate’s photograph, iris imprint and fingerprint data to ascertain their identity. This will then be sent to the colleges. Even in the colleges, these three identification procedures must be followed. This is being done to avoid impersonation.”

On 7.5% quota

A total of 304 seats will be available under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified government school students, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said in Chennai on Tuesday.

“As per the MBBS seats approved last year, of a total of 4,043 MBBS seats, there are chances for 304 students to secure admissions under this quota. The number of seats may increase if new seats are approved by the National Medical Commission. This will also have an implication on the seats surrendered from the All-India Quota pool. This is a good opportunity for government school students,” he said. About 91 BDS seats would be available, while this would also apply for seats in Siddha.

“The rank list will be released on November 16, and counselling will start a day or two later after obtaining the Chief Minister’s approval” he said.