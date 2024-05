The Directorate of Collegiate Education has announced that the merit list of applicants to the government arts and science colleges in the State for the academic year 2024-25 will be released on May 24. The last date to apply to programmes offered is May 20.

The first round counselling will be held from June 10 to 15 and the second round, from June 24 to 29.

Classes for first year students will begin from July 3, the DCE has announced.

