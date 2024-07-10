Merit list for engineering aspirants in T.N. released, counselling to begin from July 22

As many 1.99 lakh candidates will participate in the single-window engineering counselling to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 committee.

Counselling for general category students will commence on July 29, announced K. Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner of the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), who released the merit list on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Of the 2,53,954 candidates who had registered, a total of 1,99,868 candidates have been found eligible to participate in the counselling. Random numbers were generated for 2,09,645 candidates.

The commissioner said 1,97,601 are general category students and 2,267 others have sought for admission through the vocational stream. As many as 1,12,731 male, 87314 female and three transgender persons are in the fray.

Of the 36,532 students who applied under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, 32,223 were found eligible. These eligible include 31,788 male and 435 female students. There are two transgender students as well.

The committee has allotted time till July 18 for candidates to get their grievances redressed.

Special category counselling from July 22

Counselling for special category students such as those with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen and sports category under 7.5% reservation will be held on July 22 and 23. For special category students in the general category, counselling will be held from July 25 to 27.

Counselling for general category students will begin on July 29 and conclude on September 3. The admission process will be wrapped up on September 11.

Mr. Rao said the details of pass percentage of colleges, the number of colleges, the seat matrix and the cut-off of the participating institutions will be uploaded on the website by July 15.

As many as 65 students have scored full cut-off marks of 200. Last year, 102 candidates had scored full marks. Thoshitha Lakshmi N topped the merit list among the toppers in the general category with 200 marks whereas Ravani S., with a cut off of 199.50, was declared the topper among government school students.

The counselling process will be held online for all categories of students, Mr. Rao said. There will be three rounds of counselling for general category students. Each round will be for 13 days.

Counselling dates and details are available on the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee website at www.tneaonline.org.