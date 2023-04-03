ADVERTISEMENT

Merger of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools not acceptable: activists

April 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

It may lead to closure of ADTW schools with fewer students, they argue

The Hindu Bureau

An inspection underway at the Government Adi Dravida Welfare Government Girls Higher Secondary School. File

A group of activists, politicians and members of the academia have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government not to go ahead with the merger of schools run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare (ADTW) Department with that of the School Education Department.

The recommendations were the outcome of a series of discussions organised online and offline by the collective ‘Arivu Samoogam’ over a period of three days recently regarding the decision to merge these schools which was announced as part of Tamil Nadu’s budget for 2023-24.

One of the reasons for the decision could be that the governement was intending to comply with the National Education Policy 2020, the signatories felt. According to them, the policy envisaged the existence of only government and private schools, but not different types of government schools.

Tamil Mudhalvan, president, Arivu Samoogam, said the majority of around 300 persons who participated in the discussions, were against the merger. Key arguments against the merger included the concern that the merger may lead to closure of ADTW schools with fewer students .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting that the ADTW schools had properties and infrastructure across the State, they said merger of the schools may lead to many of these infrastructure being diverted for other purposes. They refuted the argument that the presence of caste identifier in the names of these schools led to stigmatisation and isolation.

Tamil Nadu secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan, educationist and academic V. Vasanthi Devi and writer Azhagiya Periyan were among the few who were in favour of the merger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US