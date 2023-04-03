Merger of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools not acceptable: activists

April 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A group of activists, politicians and members of the academia have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government not to go ahead with the merger of schools run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare (ADTW) Department with that of the School Education Department.

The recommendations were the outcome of a series of discussions organised online and offline by the collective ‘Arivu Samoogam’ over a period of three days recently regarding the decision to merge these schools which was announced as part of Tamil Nadu’s budget for 2023-24.

One of the reasons for the decision could be that the governement was intending to comply with the National Education Policy 2020, the signatories felt. According to them, the policy envisaged the existence of only government and private schools, but not different types of government schools.

Tamil Mudhalvan, president, Arivu Samoogam, said the majority of around 300 persons who participated in the discussions, were against the merger. Key arguments against the merger included the concern that the merger may lead to closure of ADTW schools with fewer students .

Highlighting that the ADTW schools had properties and infrastructure across the State, they said merger of the schools may lead to many of these infrastructure being diverted for other purposes. They refuted the argument that the presence of caste identifier in the names of these schools led to stigmatisation and isolation.

Tamil Nadu secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan, educationist and academic V. Vasanthi Devi and writer Azhagiya Periyan were among the few who were in favour of the merger.