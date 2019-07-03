A dream come true for these young footballers

K. Shalini and P. Indhu can’t wait for Wednesday. They are currently in Lyon, participating in the Street Football World festival. The football players, who participated in the Street Child Football World Cup last year in Moscow, will get to see the Netherlands — their favourite football team — take on Sweden in the semi-finals of the ongoing Women’s Football World Cup 2019.

The invitation came from none other than their favourite player Merel Van Dongen, a member of the Netherlands Women’s National Team. Merel heard about the girls after seeing a documentary film about them titled ‘Streetkids United 3-The road to Moscow’, made by JaJa Film Productions, which depicts the journey of nine girls from Karunalaya Centre for Street and Working Children who took part in the Street Child World Cup last year. After watching the film a couple of months ago, she interacted with them on a video call. When she heard that Indhu and Shalini were currently in Lyon she immediately invited them to watch the Dutch team play there.

“I would like to invite you guys for the semi-finals we’ll play on Wednesday. You guys are going to be there to see how we are going to play against Sweden, and hopefully win,” said Merel, in a video message. “After the game, we will be able to meet which I especially look forward to,” she added.

Speaking over the phone, Indhu and Shalini said they were excited. “We’ve been supporting the Dutch team for quite a while now. I’m very confident they will win,” said Shalini, 18. Indhu, 15, said they were touched by the gesture. The girls will be accompanied by Grace Beryl Christy, who is with them at the Street Football World Cup. They were given the opportunity to participate in the festival at Lyon by Street Child United, United Kingdom.

“This is an extremely special gesture by Merel, especially since she’s right in the middle of the tournament,” said Paul Sunder Singh, founder of Karunalaya.