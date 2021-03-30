Mercury set to soar in T.N. from April 2

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:17 IST

The mercury levels are set to increase in many parts of Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature will begin to soar by two to three degrees Celsius above normal from April 2, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

The day temperature in Puducherry and 20 districts of the State, including Chennai and neighbouring districts, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Karur and Krishnagiri, is likely to soar and set the stage for an intense summer.

While most parts of the State and Puducherry will experience dry weather for the next four days, districts along the Western Ghats — Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi — will get a respite from the summer heat for one or two days.

Light rain

Officials of the Meteorological Department said light rain was possible over these few districts till Wednesday. In the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Tenkasi received 3 cm of rainfall, followed by Bodinayakanur in Theni district and Sengottai in Tenkasi with 2 cm each. Surulacode in Kanniyakumari district and Ayikudi in Tenkasi district, too, recorded 1 cm each of rainfall. Wet weather continued in Theni district and Kodaikanal till 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said such light rain could be described as pre-monsoon showers that occur between March and May.

With the seasonal change, land winds from the northwest direction will begin to prevail over the State from April 2. The northern parts of Tamil Nadu will start feeling the summer heat.

However, this is not a heatwave condition as the day temperature will soar four degree Celsius above normal temperature during such weather, he added. In Chennai, the day temperature is likely to be around 35 degree Celsius till Wednesday, after which the mercury level is set to escalate.

A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood may intensify into a low pressure area over the southeast Bay and the adjoining south Andaman sea by Wednesday, the Department said.

The weather disturbance would not have any impact over Tamil Nadu. As squally weather is likely, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea over these regions till March 31, Mr. Balachandran added.