Merchants’ association gets new office bearers

The federation has launched a new mobile application ‘Traders Mart’ to bring together all traders

February 08, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

New office bearers were elected to the Federation of Madras Merchants and Manufacturers Association at its 28th annual general meeting held on Sunday.

Vinod Nair of Madras Kirana Merchants Association was elected president, Ajay Durgar of Madras Hire Purchase Association was elected secretary, and Gunasekar of The Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association treasurer. Three vice presidents and three joint secretaries were also elected.

The federation has launched a new mobile application ‘Traders Mart’ to bring together all traders. Mr. Nair proposed to take make the federation pan -Tamil Nadu. At the meeting, the federation decided to work closely with Greater Chennai Corporation to address concerns of traders.

