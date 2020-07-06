Merchant vessel rescues 6 Sri Lankan fishermen

A merchant vessel m.v. YM Summit rescued six Sri Lankan fishermen from a capsized fishing boat around 170 nautical miles off Chennai in rough seas in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).
On Sunday morning, as the crew of YM Summit, which was on its way to Visakhapatnam, saw a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop.
Following this, a message was relayed to the MRCC, Mumbai. The MRCC Chennai, which was alerted by its Mumbai counterpart, then coordinated the rescue operation.
The six sailors were reportedly adrift at sea for the past four days and were identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.
MRCC Chennai further coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai, and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arrange for their safe return to home, a Defence press release said.
