Mentors from various educational institutions take part in BIS training programme

November 16, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 55 mentors from various educational institutions participated in a two-day training programme on Standards Club organised by Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch office in the city on Wednesday.

U.S.P.Yadav, deputy director, BIS, Southern regional office, said BIS had formed Standards Clubs in schools and colleges to enlighten youngsters about the field of standardisation and help them appreciate importance of quality standards. In a press release, G.Bhavani, director and head, Chennai branch office said mentors would be trained to channellise students’ creativity.

