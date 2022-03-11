Mentor Match raises $1 million in pre-seed round of funding

March 11, 2022 00:49 IST

The start-up that went live from December 2021, currently operates through WhatsApp

Mentor Match, an ed-tech start-up, has raised $1 million in its pre-seed round of funding from Sapient Fund, a US-based seed-stage venture fund led by Karthik Sundaram.

Founded by a group architecture graduates, Rohit Raheja (CEO), Sachit Dugar (COO) and Rayhaan Shaik (CMO), the Chennai-headquartered Mentor Match is a self-study platform that helps students of Classes VIII-XII connect instantly with tutors through a one-on-one live video call for JEE, NEET, NTSE, Board exam and school exam aspirants. And interestingly, many tutors are students from institutions like IIT, NIT and BITS.

Advertising

Advertising

The start-up that went live from December 2021, currently operates through WhatsApp and will soon come out with an application.

“We have currently beta tested this service with over 1500 plus students and have achieved a 4.73/5 average rating across all our micro sessions. The service is currently live on our website and can be accessed by students preparing for JEE, NEET and school exams all across the country for free,” Mr. Shaik said.

“Once the app is ready, we will start charging the students. The idea is to replace conventional mentor with a college tutor,” Rohit Raheja said. Talking about the investment, he said, “The funds will help us build our founding team across tech, marketing and operations departments by offering competitive salaries and generous ESOP packages for all our co-workers.”