Mentally-ill youth from Bihar reunited with family

TIRUNELVELI

19 January 2022 21:42 IST

He was noticed by the public in Tirunelveli in August, 2021

A mentally-ill youth from Bihar, who was rescued in August last, has been rehabilitated and reunited with his family, thanks to the efforts of Collector V. Vishnu.

When some people noticed a youth who swooned on the roadside in Tirunelveli Town during the lockdown, they informed Mr. Vishnu, who alerted Emergency Care and Rescue Centre (ECRC) authorities. Brought to the ECRC at Kandigaiperi, the mentally-ill youth was given rehabilitation measures and counselling that gradual improved his physical and mental health.

As he performed ‘namaz’ one day and started crying in search of his parents, the counsellors tried to get more information from him, but in vain. Even though the video of the youth was shared on social media, no clue about his family was received.

In subsequent counselling sessions, the youth told the counsellors that he was from Darbhanga in Bihar. Mr. Vishnu immediately contacted the Collector of Darbhanga district and shared the photos and videos of the youth. After an intense search, Darbhanga police located the youth’s father, Noor Mohammed, and identified the youth as Mohamed Riyaz.

“We confirmed that Riyaz is the son of Mr. Mohammed through a video call and requested Darbhanga Collector to make arrangements for Mr. Mohamed’s travel to Tirunelveli. It was an emotional reunion when the father met his son after several months on Wednesday,” said Mr. Vishnu, who handed over the boy to his father in the presence of ECRC officials Saravanan and Usha.

Mr. Vishnu appealed to Darbhanga Collector to help the youth start a business venture.