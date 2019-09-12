Mentally ill man from Bihar reunites with family after 10 years

A mentally ill man who went missing from a hospital in Samastipur district of Bihar, was reunited with his family after a span of 10 years.

Johny Sha, 42, was given a warm send-off by District Collector K.S. Kandasamy and doctors from the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre for mentally ill and homeless people at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Tiruvannamalai. With gratitude in his heart, Mr. Johny Sha, along with his son and two of his relatives, thanked everyone for their support before leaving the campus.

Mr. Johny Sha, a schoolteacher, was affected by mental illness in 2009 and was admitted to a hospital in Hasanpur in Samastipur district. He was reported missing from the hospital, and his whereabouts remained unknown since then.

On May 2, 2019, he was found and rescued in Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district by volunteers from the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre. Mr. John Sha later revealed that he made his way to Tamil Nadu by boarding several trains and buses to reach Chennai, before travelling to Cheyyar.

Three-month recovery

The volunteers took him to a nearby rehabilitation centre, where, after more than three months, he recovered and slowly began talking. The psychiatrist team asked him about the place, shop and theatre that he last went to. Once the patient was able to respond to their questions, the job was made easier for them to recover details of his hometown and his relatives.

R.Sureshkumar, a psychiatrist attached to the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre for mentally ill patients in Tiruvannamalai, said this is one the six centres in Tamil Nadu which was set up to handle mental illnesses of people wandering the streets. So far, over 40 mentally-challenged people have been rescued from Cheyyar, Arni, Polur, Tiruvannamalai and Vandavasi.

“Among them, three persons, Suraj from Uttar Pradesh, Sankarbo from Madhya Pradesh, and Johny Sha from Bihar have recovered well enough to be reunited with their family. Suraj, and now Johny Sha, have been sent home with medical advice, and Sankarbo would also be sent home once their relatives reach us here,” Dr. Sureshkumar said.

These centres function at Villupuram, Tiruppur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Theni districts. The centre at Tiruvannamalai GH was inaugurated in January this year.

An NGO has been in touch with the hospitals in identifying and referring the patients. After a police verification and FIR, a magisterial order has to be obtained by the NGO to get them admitted in recovery centres, a doctor from National Health Mission said.