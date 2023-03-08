Mentality of men towards women must be changed, says Stalin

March 08, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Though women might have achieved economic independence and come to various positions of power, they are still slaves in the minds of men and that mentality has to change, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Wednesday.

Women were standing up everywhere today only due to their collective struggles along with reformists over several hundred years, he said. But they were yet to attain their independence completely, he added.

“They might have come to occupy several responsibilities. Many would have achieved economic independence. But, men still have this mentality that equated women with slavery. That should be changed somehow,” Mr. Stalin said during his speech at a function to observe the International Women’s Day in Ethiraj College.

“Thanthai Periyar had said every man should keep his daughter, sister in mind while thinking about women’s liberation. Men should think on those lines,” Mr. Stalin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women were held in high regard and respected since the Sangam age. Recalling Kannagi’s courage in questioning the king, Mr. Stalin contended: “Women were suppressed due to cultural invasions that followed later. They were crushed. There was a necessity for a movement to release women. That is the Dravidian movement.”

Pointing out Periyar’s contributions towards women empowerment, Mr. Stalin said that in one of the meetings organised by women, the social reformer was accorded the title ‘Periyar’. The Chief Minister also recalled the contributions of women who took part in the anti-Hindi agitations in 1938, where they were arrested, some along with their babies. He listed out various programmes being implemented for women and said the Dravidian model of governance gave priority to them.

CM hands over awards

Mr. Stalin also handed over Avvaiyar Award for 2023 to Tamil scholar Kamalam Chinnasamy. The award includes a cheque for ₹1 lakh, eight gram gold medal and a citation. He also presented the Girl Child Award to M. Ilampirai of Salem district for her innovative project aiming at avoiding loss of lives due to accidents in lifts.

Mr. Stalin also presented the Best District Collector Award to Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese for improving the sex ratio. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Development Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen and senior officials were present during the event.