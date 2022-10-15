Menstruating women forced into isolation in this Perambalur village

The isolated hut where mensurating women live at Inam Agaram village at the Perambalur district, | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The age-old custom of isolating menstruating women from their families and home still remains alive and kicking at Inam Agaram, a village in Veppanthattai taluk in Perambalur district.

Around 250 families hailing from the Dalit community, which resides in the slum area of the village, follow the practice of forcing a menstruating woman to stay in a concrete hut called ‘muttukkadu’ outside the village. The community follows this practice fearing the wrath of the village deity if the norm is broken.

The condition of the Muttukkadu is appalling, and a clear case of rights violation — it is a small structure with an asbestos roof and no doors. The building which lacks basic amenities does not cater to the needs of the women. “Due to the lack of a toilet, we are forced to defecate in the open. There is no water facility as well so our mothers fetch water from home for us to use,” said an 18-year-old Rani who belongs to the community.

Adolescent girls and women, irrespective of their age, are expected to stay in the hut during the monthly menstrual cycle. New mothers are also forced to stay in the dilapidated and unhygienic structure for at least 12 days immediately after childbirth. Some who do not like the practice stay at their relatives' homes in other villages during menstruation.

“We have been following the practice for more than a century. It is our belief that our God will punish any person who defies the rules by staying at home during menstruation. We are not planning to abandon our age-old custom. All we ask for is a proper building with basic amenities for the purpose,” said 46-year-old S. Parameshwari, a resident of the village.

The structure, which was earlier a thatched hut, was converted into a concrete building 10 years ago. However, villagers chose to ignore repeated advice from the officials to completely abandon the practice.

“The practice had become an integral part of their life. We have been trying to educate and raise awareness against such practices, but they pay no heed,” said R. Suganthi, Village Health Nurse.

Medical experts say that such socio-cultural restrictions result in adolescent girls remaining ignorant of scientific facts and hygienic health practices, which sometimes leads to adverse health outcomes.

S. Chitra, a Tiruchi-based obstetrician, says that such taboos can put women at risk of reproductive issues, including infection of the birth canal. “Apart from illness, isolating young girls during their period can have negative effects on their mental and emotional well-being,” she said.

N. Manimekalai, head of the department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University, says that though such practices are fading out these days, women in remote villages are still compelled to adhere to them. “If something unfortunate occurs, they quickly interpret it as a signal from God. This is a common mental obstacle that prevails among the people,” she said.

Though the women demand a better facility to ensure hygiene and sanitation, the district authorities say they are keen not to let the practice continue. “A programme will be organised to sensitise women who are still practising the custom,” Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya told The Hindu.