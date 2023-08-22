Memorials for Karunanidhi in all districts

August 22, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday advised the officials that a memorial be erected in every district to mark the ongoing birth centenary year of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, a release from the government said.

This was among the number of instructions the Chief Minister issued during a meeting he chaired at the Secretariat to review the planning in progress for celebrating the late leader’s birth centenary in a grand manner.

He asked the officials to ensure that the laying of foundation stone for the proposed “Kalaignar Semmozhi Poonga’ in Coimbatore and Kalaignar Convention Centre in Chennai happened soon. Stating that there should be greater participation of the public, especially youngsters and students, at the various functions planned for the centenary, he said a 100-page book on the Karunanidhi’s history and his contributions to the State will be distributed free of cost to the public.

The government has planned State-level celebrations in 12 districts, 114 district-level celebrations and 117 departments-related functions have been planned as part of the birth centenary year celebrations.

