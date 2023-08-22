HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Memorials for Karunanidhi in all districts

August 22, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday advised the officials that a memorial be erected in every district to mark the ongoing birth centenary year of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, a release from the government said.

This was among the number of instructions the Chief Minister issued during a meeting he chaired at the Secretariat to review the planning in progress for celebrating the late leader’s birth centenary in a grand manner.

He asked the officials to ensure that the laying of foundation stone for the proposed “Kalaignar Semmozhi Poonga’ in Coimbatore and Kalaignar Convention Centre in Chennai happened soon. Stating that there should be greater participation of the public, especially youngsters and students, at the various functions planned for the centenary, he said a 100-page book on the Karunanidhi’s history and his contributions to the State will be distributed free of cost to the public.

The government has planned State-level celebrations in 12 districts, 114 district-level celebrations and 117 departments-related functions have been planned as part of the birth centenary year celebrations.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.