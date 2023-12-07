ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial stone installed for former CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others who died in helicopter crash in Coonoor

December 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A memorial stone installed at the site where former Army chief Bipin Rawat and 13 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A memorial stone, Smritika, was installed at Nanjappa Chatram, Coonoor, at the site of helicopter crash in which General Bipin Rawat, the then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), died along with 13 others, in 2021.

The accident occurred due to bad weather on December 8, 2021. In a press release, the military said the ‘Smritika’ was conceptualised under the guidance of Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Southern Command. and constructed by the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington. The ‘Smritika’ will remind future generations of the supreme sacrifice. It will also act as inspiration for all Indians.

The army also said the Forest Department as well as the Government of Tamil Nadu extended their whole-hearted support and cooperation for giving the clearances.

“The memorial stone at Nanjappa Chatram was installed in a solemn ceremony by Lieutenant General K.S. Brar, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area on October 8, 2023. The villagers of Nanjappa Chatram, who had earlier on their own initiative erected a flex board with photograph of Gen. Bipin Rawat at the crash site, have expressed happiness at the installation of a befitting memorial stone. They have even taken upon themselves to maintain the memorial and its surroundings as mark of respect,” the release added.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / defence

