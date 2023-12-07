HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Memorial stone installed for former CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others who died in helicopter crash in Coonoor

December 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
A memorial stone installed at the site where former Army chief Bipin Rawat and 13 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor.

A memorial stone installed at the site where former Army chief Bipin Rawat and 13 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A memorial stone, Smritika, was installed at Nanjappa Chatram, Coonoor, at the site of helicopter crash in which General Bipin Rawat, the then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), died along with 13 others, in 2021.

The accident occurred due to bad weather on December 8, 2021. In a press release, the military said the ‘Smritika’ was conceptualised under the guidance of Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Southern Command. and constructed by the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington. The ‘Smritika’ will remind future generations of the supreme sacrifice. It will also act as inspiration for all Indians.

The army also said the Forest Department as well as the Government of Tamil Nadu extended their whole-hearted support and cooperation for giving the clearances.

“The memorial stone at Nanjappa Chatram was installed in a solemn ceremony by Lieutenant General K.S. Brar, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area on October 8, 2023. The villagers of Nanjappa Chatram, who had earlier on their own initiative erected a flex board with photograph of Gen. Bipin Rawat at the crash site, have expressed happiness at the installation of a befitting memorial stone. They have even taken upon themselves to maintain the memorial and its surroundings as mark of respect,” the release added.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.