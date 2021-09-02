Memorial for 21 Vanniyars who fell to police bullets, says TN CM

CHENNAI

TN CM M.K. Stalin made a suo motu statement in the Assmebly in this regard

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that a ‘Mani Mandapam’ (memorial) would be constructed in Villupuram for 21 persons who fell to police firing during the struggle demanding separate reservation for Vanniyars in the 1980s.

In a suo motu statement, he said it was a promise made by him during the Vikravandi by-election held in 2019. The cost of the project will be ₹4 crore.

