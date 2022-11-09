Memorandum seeking removal of Governor R.N. Ravi submitted to Rashtrapati Bhavan: DMK

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The memorandum signed by Lok Sabha and and Rajya Sabha members belonging to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has been submitted to Rashtrapati Bhavan, DMK said in an official statement.

“We must place on record our dissatisfaction that the work being done by the Tamil Nadu Government and the Legislature is being obturated by the office of the Governor by openly contradicting its policy in public and unduly delaying assent to Bills,” the memorandum said.

“The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has enacted several important Bills and sent the same to the Governor for assent. We are pained to note that the Governor is unduly delaying assent to the Bills passed by the State Legislature,” it noted.

The memorandum listed out a total of 20 bills including The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022, which empowers the State Government to appoint the Vice-Chancellors of the State Universities under the administrative control of Higher Education Department, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 among others.

“This amounts to interference in the administration of the State and transaction of business by the Legislature. It impedes and obstructs a democratically elected Government from serving the people, which is ex-facie unconstitutional,” the memorandum added.

“It is trite that under the scheme of our Constitution, a Governor cannot sit as an appellate authority over the decision of the Cabinet or the Legislature. The need, requirement or necessity of a Bill cannot be inquired into by the Governor. That is within the sole prerogative of the Legislature, which extensively debates the necessity of the Bill. Once a Bill is passed it is deemed to be the will of the people and the Governor has to Act within the frame work of constitution,” it further noted.

“The 97th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2011 relating to cooperative societies was struck down by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 20.7.2021. Pursuant to this judgement, to bring the TN Cooperative Societies Act 1983 in tune with the law of the land, the TN Legislative Assembly passed Bill No. 11 of 2022 on 7.1.2022 and sent it to the Governor for his assent. For past 10 months the Bill is decaying in the office of Governor without being considered,” it pointed out.

The memorandum also pointed out to the delay in sending the Bill seeking NEET exemption for President’s assent.

“R.N. Ravi has developed an unfortunate propensity to publicly profess his lack of faith in the secular ideals of this country and frequently engages in divisive rhetoric. This is an embarrassment to our Government which has utmost commitment to the secular ethos of this nation,” the memorandum stated.

It cited Mr. Ravi’s remarks that “India is dependent on one religion like the rest of the world”. “This statement is an affront to India’s Constitution and remarks like praising Sanatana Dharma, communalising the jewel of Tamil literature – the Thirukural and denouncing Dravidian heritage and Tamil pride,” it charged.

These statements have caused deep wounds to Tamil sentiments and pride, it noted