Memoir of former T.N. Governor P.S. Ramamohan Rao released

Governor R.N. Ravi launched Governorpet to Governor’s House: A Hick’s Odyssey, abook authored by P.S. Ramamohan Rao, former Tamil Nadu Governor and ex-Director-General of Police of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the event held at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said the events described in the book were recollected entirely from his memory since he had not kept a diary or any notes. He added that he wanted to dispel misconceptions around the police, policing process, and how the ‘arrest’ is the least important function of criminal investigations.

“I had spent almost 13 years in the Intelligence Bureau, and had the good fortune to witness some epochal events in the post-Independence history of India. Many of these events occurred in the south, and they have not been given the importance they are owed by both the press and historians. The last chapter is related to my tenure as Governor here because those were the most memorable and eventful years of my career,” he said, referring to how former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa went on to back the candidature of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for President of India.

Mr. Ravi said the memoir could be considered a dialogue between Mr. Rao’s journey and the circumstances or forces prevailing at the time. “As a police officer, he has many stories to tell. He has chosen a few momentous events in his life and career, and has described them at length for posterity. As a memoir, this book can be viewed from multiple perspectives,” he said.

M.K. Narayan, former Governor of West Bengal, and C. Rangarajan, former Governor of Andhra Pradesh, were present at the event.