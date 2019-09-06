Meme creators stand defeated, says Governor designate Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor designate Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday all those meme creators who attempted to insult her stood defeated, as she has been appointed to the constitutional post.

Speaking at an event here, Ms. Soundararajan said, “I take life in its stride and accept every single second happily. How much ever tried to hurt me, they were eventually defeated.”

Ms. Soundararajan said she “picked up all the stones that were hurled at her to built a fortress.” Ms. Soundararajan often found herself being targeted by meme creators. On September 1, the President named her as the second Governor of Telangana.