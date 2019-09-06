Meme creators stand defeated, says Governor designate Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor designate Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday all those meme creators who attempted to insult her stood defeated, as she has been appointed to the constitutional post.
Speaking at an event here, Ms. Soundararajan said, “I take life in its stride and accept every single second happily. How much ever tried to hurt me, they were eventually defeated.”
Ms. Soundararajan said she “picked up all the stones that were hurled at her to built a fortress.” Ms. Soundararajan often found herself being targeted by meme creators. On September 1, the President named her as the second Governor of Telangana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor