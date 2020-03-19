Members of TNTJ protest against CAA

ELLORE

19 March 2020 00:41 IST

We will not give up till the Central government withdraws the Act, says a protester

More than 300 members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ), Vellore unit gathered near Anna Kalai Arangam, here to raise their voice against implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC).

‘Clear doubts’

The protesters said despite the spread of COVID-19, they have gathered here to clear the doubts on the implications of implementing CAA.

“We will not give up till the Central government withdraws this Act and the State government passes a resolution against the implementation of this Act in the State,” said Kovai Ahmedullah, who led the protest here, said.

Advertising

Advertising

He reiterated that with many State Governments shunted down this Act by enacting resoultions in the assemblies, but the Tamil Nadu government is resolute in its stand to support this Act.

Vellore District secretary of TNTJ, Syed Iliyas, treasurer Dawood were among those who addressed the protesters, asking them not to give up the protests until the law is shelved.