Members of social justice monitoring committee to visit Vengaivayal on Jan. 13

January 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-committee of the Tamil Nadu government-constituted Social Justice Monitoring Committee is set to visit Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district, where faecal matter was found in an overhead tank at a Scheduled Caste colony, on January 13.

Four members of the panel - Swaminathan Devadoss, R. Rajendran, G. Karunanidhi and Shanthi Ravindranath - are also expected to hold discussions with the Collector and the Superintendent of Police in Pudukkottai district, the Member-Secretary of the committee said in an official press release.

