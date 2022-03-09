Members of farmers’ body block road demanding judicial probe into death of farmer

Members of the Villupuram District Farmers Association on Wednesday, blocked the road in front of the Collectorate demanding a judicial probe into the death of a farmer who ended his life allegedly after recovery agents of a private firm humiliated his family for loan default.

L. Chinnadurai, 23, a farmer of Devanur, ended his life by suicide on Sunday after recovery agents of a private finance firm seized the family’s tractor.

Protesting against the incident, over 50 farmers led by P. Kalivaradhan, president of the Association, blocked traffic on the Tiruchi Road demanding the Government to order a judicial probe into the death of Chinnadurai. They raised slogans against the private firm and demanded the arrest of the recovery agents.

Following the assurance by police officials, the farmers withdrew their protest. They later submitted a memorandum to Collector D. Mohan demanding a probe into the death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)